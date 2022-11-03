1953

The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.

  • Family
  • Fantasy
  • Music

Release Date

June 30th, 1953

Studio

Stanley Kramer Productions

Young Bart Collins lives with his widowed mother Heloise. The major blight on Bart's existence is the hated piano lessons he is forced to endure under the tutelage of the autocratic Dr. Terwilliker. Bart feels that his mother has fallen under Terwilliker's sinister influence, and gripes to visiting plumber August Zabladowski, without much result. While grimly hammering away at his lessons, Bart dozes off and enters a fantastical musical dream.

Cast

Mary HealyHeloise Collins
Hans ConriedDr. Terwilliker
Tommy RettigBartholomew Collins
Tony ButalaBoy Pianist (uncredited)
Noel CravatSgt. Lunk
Robert HeasleyUncle Judson

