Not Available

Fifty lesser-known horror flicks hailed by critics and genre fans as "absolute must-sees" are given the spotlight with fun, engaging commentary from journalists, directors, actors and critics in a countdown like no other. Stalkers, monsters, slashers, evil dolls, terrorized babysitters, holiday maniacs, mannequins, eerie motels, even giant rats... they're ALL featured in "The 50 Best Horror Movies You've Never Seen!"