2002

The 51st State

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 16th, 2002

Studio

The Film Consortium

Elmo McElroy is a streetwise American master chemist who heads to England to sell his special new formula - a powerful, blue concoction guaranteed to take you to 'the 51st state.' McElroy's new product delivers a feeling 51 times more powerful than any thrill, any pleasure, any high in history. But his plans for a quick, profitable score go comically awry when he gets stuck in Liverpool with an unlikely escort and his ex-girlfriend and becomes entangled in a bizarre web of double-dealing and double-crosses.

Cast

Robert CarlyleFelix DeSouza
Emily MortimerDakota Parker
Meat LoafThe Lizard
Rhys IfansIki
Sean PertweeDetective Virgil Kane
Ricky TomlinsonLeopold Durant

