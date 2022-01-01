Not Available

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards, commonly known as the 53rd CMA Awards, was held on November 13, 2019 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The ceremony recognizes some of the best country music released during the eligibility period. Carrie Underwood hosted the event with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in country music. "In addition to awarding the year's best and brightest in the genre, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn't think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show." said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern. For the first time in history, women are nominated in every category, except Male Vocalist of the Year