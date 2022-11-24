Not Available

The 5th Dimension Travelling Sunshine Show, recaptures the now 'classic' sound of the 1970's, and takes you on a musical odyssey with the group that ruled the Top 10 charts with hits like Aquarius/Let The Sun Shine In, Wedding Bell Blues, and Up-Up and Away. With the core members of the group, Marilyn McCoo, Florence LaRue Gordon, Billy Davis, Jr., Lamonte McLemore, and Ron Townson, and featuring guests Dionne Warwick, Merle Haggard, and The Carpenters, this DVD recaptures history and takes you on a charming trip with the fashions, music, and exuberant spirit of that colorful decade.