The 60th Hunger Games | Full Sims 4 Movie

Every year in the ruins of what was once North America, the evil Capitol of the nation of Panem forces each of its twelve districts to send a teenage boy and girl to compete in the Hunger Games. A twisted punishment for a past uprising and an ongoing government intimidation tactic, The Hunger Games are a nationally televised event in which "Tributes" must fight with one another until one survivor remains. Set during the 60th year of the Hunger Games, 24 tributes are sent into a desert inspired arena, with just 2 weeks until a victor must be crowned, the tributes will have to survive not only each other, but the twists and turns that the Game Makers have in store for them.
