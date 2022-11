Not Available

The 69th NHK Kouhaku Uta Gassen (第69回NHK紅白歌合戦) was the 69th edition of annual NHK's Kōhaku Uta Gassen, held in December 31, 2018 live from NHK Hall (Tokyo, Japan). It was broadcast in Japan through NHK General Television (TV) and NHK.