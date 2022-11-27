The 6th Friend

Six college best friends throw their own private graduation party, however the stoner of the group orders in a psychedelic from her drug dealer, who sticks around to join in their fun. Drugged and disoriented, the girls’ special night quickly becomes a dark, foggy nightmare of blood and violence. Five years later, the girls gather together in a cabin in the woods in hopes of rekindling that close friendship that they once had, only to find themselves being hunted by who, or what, they do not know…
