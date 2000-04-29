2000

Four friends, fresh from tragedy at Kent Sate, graduate from college and begin their adult lives during the turbulent 1970s. But Dexter (Guy Torry), Eileen (Vinessa Shaw), Byron (Brad Rowe) and Christie (Amy Smart) find their paths are heading in different directions. Namely, toward the Black Panthers, the feminist movement, the Watergate Scandal and the Hustle. Peter Werner directs this poignant television miniseries originally aired on NBC.