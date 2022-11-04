The 7th Day of Creation

Not Available

A newlywed man who has just completed his national service, Alekos Stathakis, is trying to get over his class' misery, but doesn't have the necessary "equipment". He conceives an ambitious plan and submits it to a great concrete factory. He seems to believe that success is just around the corner and shares his illusion with his wife and his father. When his plan is rejected by the company, he keeps it to himself, making things even worse. He keeps leaving home to seemingly go to work and wanders to no purpose in Athens. He watches the world around him without really seeing anything, until a fatal accident ends his tragedy