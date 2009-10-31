2009

The 7th Dimension

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 31st, 2009

Studio

Revolt Films

Two young women arrive at a curious penthouse apartment, led by one's crush on her tutor. However, her love interest doesn't live alone. He's part of a trio of computer hackers about to embark on the ultimate job on the world's most mysterious mainframe. Whilst doing so, they unlock more than they bargain for with supernatural and ultimately fatal results. Can this seemingly insignificant chain of events, which have thrown this group together, be construed as fate? Can the beacon provide a signal of hope or is it a web of manipulation, paranoia and ultimately... murder?

Cast

Jonathan RhodesDeclan
Calita RainfordKendra
George NicolasTeacher / Preacher
Cathy MurphyBag Lady
Kelly AdamsSarah

