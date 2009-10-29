2009

The 7th Hunt

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 29th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

For Gothic Callie, her deaf sister Ariel, computer nerd Chris, popular Sarah, and misogynist Ricky, their evening plans are about to be re-written. Taken to an abandoned military training school, they finds themselves the target of 5 sadistic killers, each with their own unique and different style of killing. They fight for their lives against sociopaths who know their environment intimately, becoming increasingly outnumbered as their friends are killed.

Cast

Gabrielle ScollayRicky Walker
Jason StojanovskiThe Sniper
Louis HunterTom
Imogen BaileyAriel Clarke

Images