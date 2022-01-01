The 9/11 Tapes: Chaos in the Sky

Not Available

Where we you on 9/11? Ask just about anybody, and they can tell you exactly where they were when the twin towers fell. For most, that’s when the tragedy started to unfold. But the truth is the day’s events began long before the first plane hit and continued long after. For the first time, you’ll hear the stories of real Americans who were at the heart of what happened on September 11, 2001. You’ll hear actual recordings from air traffic controllers as they watched the first plane fly into the World Trade Center. Listen to audio recordings taken from flight UA93 before it crashed into a Pennsylvania field. See how defense teams raced to send fighter jets to intercept any incoming planes to the pentagon, but unfortunately arrived too late.