Not Available

A countdown of infamous incidents from the 1990s, including Hugh Grant's arrest and OJ Simpson's murder trial. The program also looks back at Eric Cantona kicking a fan during a match, Jarvis Cocker interrupting Michael Jackson's performance at the Brit awards, and David and Victoria Beckham's lavish wedding. Featuring contributions from Louis Walsh, Shaun Ryder, Bez, Michael Burke, Darren Day, Gail Porter, Tim Vincent, Liz McClarnon and Kerry Katona.