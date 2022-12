Not Available

Shot in 1974 by Danny Lyon and a single audio person, in twenty days in Santa Marta Colombia. It was meant to reach the US television audience with a film of great emotion, in order to liberate them from the numbing inhumanity of most television media. To Lyon's great disappointment, it was never shown on American television. It was rejected because it "had no narration". In fact Ninos was way ahead of its time, and the film was punished for that.