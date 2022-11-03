The Abduction from the Seraglio

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Opera & Operetta, Classical Instrumental Music, Classical Music - Renowned conductor Zubin Mehta leads soprano Eva Mei, tenor Rainer Trost and the Orchestra and Chorus of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino in this performance of Mozart's opera about heroic Belmonte's attempt to rescue his lover from the Pasha Selim. Filmed at the Teatro della Pergola in Florence, Italy, in 2002, the performance also features Kurt Rydl in the role of Osmin, Mehrzad Montazeri as Pedrillo and Markus John as Bassa Selim.