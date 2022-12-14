Not Available

Filmed in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Lusine Sargsyans drama depicts the lives of various individuals living in an apartment complex during the Armenian-Azerbadjanian war of the mid 1990’s. The situation is cruel and hard for the citizens of Yerevan. The need for food and electricity is dominating the international news from the city, while inside this abode in the centre of the city daily life goes on in spite of desperation. A rare narrative insight into a war that had a huge impact on Armenian life, Sargsyans five unique stories about relationships, struggles and faith preach a down-to-earth sermon about the cruelty of wars, and the strength of humour, love, and community.