The Academy Is... The Making of Santi

The album's working title was 'Chop Chop'. The first preview of the album was provided by Johnny Minardi of Snakes and Suits fame on January 26, 2007, when he gave the song, "LAX to O'Hare", to Absolutepunk.net for streaming on their site. "We've Got a Big Mess on Our Hands" was announced as the first single from the album,[3] before being released to radio on March 13. On March 27, Santi was made available for streaming, and on April 3, was released through Fueled By Ramen.[6] From early May to early July, the band supported Fall Out Boy on the 2007 edition of the Honda Civic Tour. "Everything We Had" was released to radio on July 17. From early September to late November, the band went on their first headlining tour, titled Sleeping with Giants. They supported by Armor for Sleep, the Rocket Summer, Sherwood and Cobra Starship. A music video for "Same Blood" was released on December 12, featuring footage from a performance in Japan.