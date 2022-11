Not Available

In the wake of Dia Day Los Muertos, a young couple has 24 hours to decide if their love should live or die. With Sue afraid of love and Joey afraid of not figuring out what he did wrong in the first place, the couple is swept away by the intoxication of Dia De Los Muertos where the dead walk the earth for a day and where phantoms of Sue's past may force Joey to end up on the altar as well.