1988

The Accidental Tourist

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Release Date

December 22nd, 1988

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

After the death of his son, Macon Leary, a travel writer, seems to be sleep walking through life. Macon's wife, seems to be having trouble too, and thinks it would be best if the two would just split up. After the break up, Macon meets a strange outgoing woman, who seems to bring him back down to earth. After starting a relationship with the outgoing woman, Macon's wife seems to think that their marriage is still worth a try. Macon is then forced to deal many decisions

Cast

William HurtMacon Leary
Kathleen TurnerSarah Leary
Geena DavisMuriel Pritchett
Amy WrightRose Leary
David Ogden StiersPorter Leary
Ed Begley Jr.Charles Leary

