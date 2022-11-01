Not Available

When lives are on the line... When there's danger at every turn... When cliches run amuck... Sometimes the best thing to do is call Mulligan! Ace Mulligan! No matter how villainous the madman... How numerous the henchmen... How sexy the damsel, one thing is for sure: Ace Mulligan will always come out on top. Sometimes. Starring Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld, The Tick, Men In Black II, Rules of Engagement), "The Action Hero's Guide To Saving Lives" is a laugh-out-loud action-comedy that takes you behind the scenes of Ace Mulligan's perilous and not-always-successful mission to stop the bad guys, get the girl, and save the day. It's not always easy being an action hero.