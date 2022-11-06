Not Available

Witty, slick, sexy and sarcastic, shameless and in your face, The Ad and the Ego takes on advertising on its own terms. Intercutting thousands of contemporary and classic television commercials with insights by Stuart Ewen, Jean Kilbourne, Sut JhalIy and others, this film scrutinizes late 20th century American society and its prime inhabitant, Consumer Man. You will never look at an ad the same way again after viewing what critics are calling "the first comprehensive documentary on the cultural impact of advertising in America."