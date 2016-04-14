2016

The Adderall Diaries

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

April 14th, 2016

Studio

Rabbit Bandini Productions

Writer and Adderall enthusiast Stephen Elliott reaches a low point when his estranged father resurfaces, claiming that Stephen has fabricated much of the dark childhood that that fuels his writing. Adrift in the precarious gray area of memory, Stephen is led by three sources of inspiration: a new romance, the best friend who shares his history, and a murder trial that reminds him more than a little of his own story. Based on the memoir of the same name.

Cast

James FrancoStephen Elliott
Amber HeardLana Edmond
Ed HarrisNeil Elliott
Christian SlaterHans Reiser
Wilmer ValderramaJosh
Jim ParrackRoger

