The Addiction Machine

Not Available

Slot machines - they’re rigged, they’re addictive, and they’re everywhere. In a first ever look behind the scenes, this film reveals the highly organized network of mathematicians, musicians, and designers all working toward the single vision of ensuring we lose, and keep on loosing. In addition to hearing from neuroscientists, anthropologists, and game theorists who explain the science behind addiction, we meet those victims who have fallen prey to what they describe as an “unlawful hypnotism.” At the end of this trail of destruction caused by gambling lies the government. Too reliant on revenue to fill budget holes the government has become the greatest addict of all.