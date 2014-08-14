2014

The Admiral: Roaring Currents

  • Adventure
  • War
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 14th, 2014

Studio

Big Stone Pictures

The film mainly follows the famous 1597 Battle of Myeongryang during the Japanese invasion of Korea (1592-1598), where the iconic Joseon admiral Yi Sun-sin managed to destroy a total of 133 Japanese warships with only 13 ships remaining in his command. The battle, which took place in the Myeongryang Strait off the southwest coast of the Korean Peninsula, is considered one of the greatest victories of Yi.

Cast

Choi Min-sikAdmiral Yi Sun-Shin
Kim Myung-gonCommander Todo
Ryu Seung-RyongGeneral Kurushima
Jin GooIm Jun-yeong
Ku JinLim Jun-young
No Min-wooHaru

View Full Cast >

Images