Not Available

A Pacific Island romance about a young adventurer, Stephen Conn, and his love for Luya. Only several scenes survive, although heavy nitrate damage is visible. It was shot on location in the Fiji Islands with interiors at Australasian's Bondi studios in Sydney. The film had many native extras and three American players (Burns, Roberts and Long). The script for the film was written by Norman Dawn from the novel, "Conn of the Coral Seas", by Beatrice Grimshaw.