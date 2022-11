Not Available

The ADVENTISTS is a multi-storied documentary film that explores a church that couples a firm belief in the near Second Coming of Christ with a remarkable focus on health, wholeness and well-being. Born out of the religious fervor of mid-nineteenth century America (portrayed here in historic re-enactments), Adventists today are living longer and seemingly healthier lives, and are the subject of numerous studies to understand why. Broadcast national on public television.