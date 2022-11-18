Not Available

The ADVENTISTS 2 is a new documentary film that tells the dramatic story of Seventh-day Adventists and their commitment to medical mission work. It is the sequel to the highly successful film - The ADVENTISTS. The ADVENTISTS focused on the background of Seventh-day Adventists and how their understanding of the body as the "Temple of God" has made them some of the healthiest people on the planet. Now The ADVENTISTS 2 goes beyond our borders to profile organizations and individuals whose faith commitment has propelled them into some the world's most challenging health issues.