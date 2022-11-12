The Adventure of Magical Michiko

Not Available

Though aspiring comic book artist Michio has a beautiful lover, Suzuko, he vows to not sleep with her until his work is officially published. In order to finally create something that will sell, he informs her his next work will be an erotic comic, but is taken aback by her assertion that his concept doesn't capture the feelings of real women at all. The very same evening one of Michio's characters, a young demon girl, literally comes to life by pulling herself straight from his manuscript paper. Concerned about the direction of Michio's life, the girl incarnates herself in order to help him achieve his dream. With this goal in mind, she swiftly transforms Michio into a beautiful girl called 'Michiko'. Helping Michiko to understand the true feelings of women, the demon girl accompanies her for a day in town. The question is, will her efforts help Michio become an established comic book artist, and enable him to finally have sex with his darling Suzuko?