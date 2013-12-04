2013

The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure
  • Family

Release Date

December 4th, 2013

Studio

Umedia

Ancient mysteries. Powerful evil. And a fearless hero's quest through a fantastical realm of steam-powered wonders and sinister magic... In THE ADVENTURER: THE CURSE OF THE MIDAS BOX, seventeen-year-old Mariah Mundi's life is turned upside down when his parents vanish and his younger brother is kidnapped. Following a trail of clues to the darkly majestic Prince Regent Hotel, Mariah discovers a hidden realm of child-stealing monsters, deadly secrets and a long-lost artifact that grants limitless wealth - but also devastating supernatural power. With the fate of his world, and his family at stake, Mariah will risk everything to unravel the Curse of the Midas Box!

Cast

Michael SheenCharity
Lena HeadeyMonica
Sam NeillOtto Luger
Ioan GruffuddCharles Mundi
Keeley HawesCatherine Mundi
Tristan GemmillIsambard Black

