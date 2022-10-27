The Adventurers

The wealthy playboy son of an assassinated South American diplomat discovers that his father was really murdered on orders of the corrupt president of the country--a man who was his father's friend and who, in fact, his father had helped put into power. He returns from living a jet-set life in Europe to lead a revolution against the government, only to find out that things aren't quite as black and white as he had assumed
|Alan Badel
|President Rojo
|Candice Bergen
|Sue Ann Daley
|Thommy Berggren
|Sergei Nikovitch
|Ernest Borgnine
|Fat Cat
|Rossano Brazzi
|Baron de Coyne
|Olivia de Havilland
|Deborah Hadley
