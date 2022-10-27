1970

The Adventurers

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 24th, 1970

Studio

Paramount

The wealthy playboy son of an assassinated South American diplomat discovers that his father was really murdered on orders of the corrupt president of the country--a man who was his father's friend and who, in fact, his father had helped put into power. He returns from living a jet-set life in Europe to lead a revolution against the government, only to find out that things aren't quite as black and white as he had assumed

Cast

Alan BadelPresident Rojo
Candice BergenSue Ann Daley
Thommy BerggrenSergei Nikovitch
Ernest BorgnineFat Cat
Rossano BrazziBaron de Coyne
Olivia de HavillandDeborah Hadley

