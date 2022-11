Not Available

Part I: The artist, in the role of a nurse, fantasizes on romantic themes, using a set of foot-high, hand-painted paper dolls as actors. A fantasy within a fantasy. The "Nurse Eleanor" paper doll performs as a surrogate self for Nurse Eleanor Antin and is the much put-upon but brave heroine of a succession of romances with a dying poet, a biker, and a doctor. Part II: "Nurse Eleanor's" romantic odyssey continues with two new lovers — a French ski bum and an anti-war senator.