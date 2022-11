Not Available

The crime fighting team of Ace X and Kid Velvet, who disguise their superhero identities as members of a Hollywood rock n' roll band, must battle the evil Rinaldi, who has the ability to transform into a monster, and has taken control over the streets of Hollywood. The Adventures of Ace X and Kid Velvet is the English language, Hong Kong release of the film. It is a different version of the movie Super Hero Central (2004).