The Adventures of Adenoid

It's love among the mice in this very elaborate Paul Terry-Aesops fable silent. There are some nice absurdities to keep it interesting, both in the social assumptions --you can tell the rich mouse, not only because he drives a car, but because he wears a top hat, while the poor mouse (who is, I would guess, Adenoid) wears a straw hat -- and in the venue: the rich mouse takes the lady mouse to a nightclub in a large fish, where an octopus is a one-man band; she is kidnapped by a fish in a fedora and subsequently rescued by the poor mouse.