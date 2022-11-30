The Adventures of Agent Emes

Not Available

Dr. Lo-Tov tries to taint the rams horns being produced for Rosh Hashona, and thereby prevent the observance of the sacred holiday. A mysterious talking fish head provides a clue, but no one can understand it. Can Agent Emes decipher the message and save the day or will Dr. Lo-Tov succeed in his evil plan? This episode discusses different aspects of the Shofar, and its importance on Rosh Hashona. Along the way, it touches on such Jewish concepts as Kashrut, learning, and friendship.