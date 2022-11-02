1967

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 7th, 1967

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Boston proper meets the Wild West as Roddy McDowall, Suzanne Pleshette, and Karl Malden star in a fish-out-of-water comedy for everyone! To restore his family's lost wealth, a young Boston lad stows away on a ship bound for the California Gold Rush. When their very proper butler gives chase, all roads lead to nonstop adventure, wild and woolly characters, and a lucky punch that leads to a bonanza of belly laughs!

Cast

Roddy McDowallBullwhip Griffin
Suzanne PleshetteArabella Flagg
Karl MaldenJudge Higgins
Harry GuardinoSam Trimble
Richard HaydnQuentin Bartlett
Hermione BaddeleyMiss Irene Chesney

View Full Cast >

Images