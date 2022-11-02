The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

Boston proper meets the Wild West as Roddy McDowall, Suzanne Pleshette, and Karl Malden star in a fish-out-of-water comedy for everyone! To restore his family's lost wealth, a young Boston lad stows away on a ship bound for the California Gold Rush. When their very proper butler gives chase, all roads lead to nonstop adventure, wild and woolly characters, and a lucky punch that leads to a bonanza of belly laughs!
|Roddy McDowall
|Bullwhip Griffin
|Suzanne Pleshette
|Arabella Flagg
|Karl Malden
|Judge Higgins
|Harry Guardino
|Sam Trimble
|Richard Haydn
|Quentin Bartlett
|Hermione Baddeley
|Miss Irene Chesney
