The Adventures of Chris Fable

(Long Synopsis) "This action-packed, fantasy-fueled family adventure – inspired by the revered literary Christian classic, The Pilgrim’s Progress – overflows with outrageous characters, special effects … and a moral message. In The Wylds, young Chris (Solomon Ray) is a runaway living with a group of other misfit kids in a junkyard, all under the watchful eye of a Dickens-esque character who forces them to steal to survive. When Chris is caught pilfering at a church, the pastor protects him from the police, then challenges him to find his estranged father. Chris bravely chooses to leave his family of thieves and ventures into the wilderness in search of a better life. Traveling through a post-apocalyptic future – his only hope lies in reaching a heavenly paradise that will surpass his wildest dreams – he outwits bandits, escapes swamp monsters, battles evil robots and learns valuable life lessons about choosing the right path."