Don Quixote has always dreamed of becoming a knight. When he inherits an estate from his grandfather, his evil cousin Isabella schemes with her husband to relieve Don of his new-found fortune. Dazed and confused by a bump on the head, Quixote's plans of battling evil come to a screeching halt when he draws his sword against a giant windmill. Grab your shining armor and noble steed and ride off to exciting adventures with Don Quixote.