The young daughter of Australian outback settlers, Dot has all sorts of adventures in this these charming animated tales. First, she meets a harebrained rabbit who tries to convince her he's the lost baby kangaroo she's searching for in "Dot and the Bunny." Then, in "Dot and the Kangaroo," she becomes lost, but a friendly 'roo helps her out. Finally, Dot assists her animal friends when a planned dam threatens their world in "Dot and the Koala."