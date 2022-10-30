The Adventures of Dr Slice & Dice The Genius of Beauty

Not Available

A wacky European cosmetic surgeon, infamous for his unique creations of beauty, is pursued to India, by a pair of obsessed malpractice detectives. The Doc, with his assistant Theo, is hired to further beautify the daughter of an eccentric Bombay family, so that she can win a series of beauty pageants. The Doc becomes an overnight sensation, but he still has to outwit his pursuers. Featuring a truly International cast and a brilliantly unique musical score, the Genius of Beauty is an outrageous brand of humor and multiracial flavoring. Shot in India, Singapore and Indonesia