The Adventures of Filfila

The movie presented the tale of Filfil and Filfila, a young couple who are in love and wish to get married --- but Filfila's parents intend to marry their daughter to a wealthy man rather than let her become hitched to down-on-his-luck Filfil. At this point, Filfil enlists the services of a witch, Umm ul-Hiba, who transforms Filfila into a chimpanzee, while supplying Filfil with an antidote to her magic, which will return Filfila to her normal self. Although this initially proves successful, the witch is soon afterwards found dead --- and with her death, Filfila turns back into a chimp! The rest of the movie consists of Filfil and Filfila's quest to restore her human form, comprising visits to conjurers, soothsayers, alchemists, and others.