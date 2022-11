Not Available

Dr. Fu Manchu (Glen Gordon) schemes to take over the world in this black-and-white 1956 TV series. Sir Nayland-Smith of the Scotland Yard faces off against the villain as he exhausts all means -- murder, poisoning, plastic surgery -- to achieve world domination. These episodes are included: "The Golden God of Dr. Fu Manchu," "The Master Plan of Dr. Fu Manchu," "The Death Ships of Dr. Fu Manchu," and "The Prisoner of Dr. Fu Manchu."