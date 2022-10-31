1954

The Adventures of Hajji Baba

  • Adventure
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1954

Studio

Walter Wanger Productions

In Ispahan, Persia, Hajji Baba is leaving his father's shop to seek a greater fortune, while the Princess Fawzia is trying to talk her father, the Caliph into giving her in marriage to Nur-El-Din, a rival prince known far and wide as mean and fickle. Her father intends Fawzia for Fawzia to marry a friend and ally, and makes plans to send her to him.

Cast

John DerekHajji Baba
Elaine StewartPrincess Fakzia
Amanda BlakeBanah
Thomas GomezOsman Aga
Rosemarie StackAyesha
Paul PicerniNurel-Din

Images