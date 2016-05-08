2016

The Adventures of Mickey Matson and the Copperhead Conspiracy

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 8th, 2016

Studio

Not Available

When a mythical device from ancient times is rebuilt by a group of Confederates who feel the civil war never ended, Mickey Matson and his newfound friend, Sully, must follow a series of clues left by his dead grandfather to keep the evil men away from the three mystical objects that power the device. If he fails, it could mean not only the loss of his family's home, but maybe the demise of our country as we know it.

Cast

Lee ArenbergBilly Lee
Patrika DarboGrams
Francesca DerosaSully
Christopher LloydGrandpa Jack
Ernie HudsonIvan Stumpwater
Frank DrankJeremiah

View Full Cast >

Images