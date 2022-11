Not Available

The real-life Nelson family -- dad Ozzie, mom Harriet and sons David and Ricky -- continue their wacky exploits in this collection of episodes that spans 14 years of the popular suburban-set television sitcom. Some of the antics include Ozzie breaking into neighbor Joe's garage to retrieve his lawnmower, Ozzie taking on the role of ace reporter for the newsletter produced by Harriet's women's club and more.