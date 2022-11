Not Available

Enjoy the escapades of the real-life Nelson family with this collection of classic sitcom episodes, which feature Ozzie taking dance lessons to impress Harriet, Ricky and Dave preparing for the big dance and the addition of a puppy to the household. In the compilation's fourth and final episode, Ozzie attempts to astound the ladies of the women's club during a luncheon by pretending to be a mind-reading swami.