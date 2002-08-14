The Adventures of Pluto Nash

2002

The year is 2087, the setting is the moon. Eddie Murphy stars as Pluto Nash, the high-flying successful owner of the hottest nightclub in town, or rather the universe! Unfortunately, Pluto finds himself in trouble when he refuses to sell his club to lunar gangster Mogan, who just happens to be helping the mysterious Rex Crater mastermind a plan to take over the entire moon. But Pluto isn't ready to kiss his assets goodbye. With the help of his robo-bodyguard Bruno, beautiful aspiring singer Dina Lake pool shark and confidant Rowland and more - can Pluto overcome the mob and blast them all into orbit?