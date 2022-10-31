The Adventures of Pureza - Queen Of The Riles

Not Available

The story revolves with Pura, (Melai) who plays the comedic role of a bubbly, caring, kind-hearted, very hardworking "dakilang ate" who wants nothing but only the best for her one and only beloved brother, Ulam, and uplift their dismal life. In all her endeavors, Pura's best friend, Ruben (Jason Francisco), has always been by her side. Pura and Ruben then stumbles into a one-time big time opportunity to usher a Brazilian model who manages to escape them. With this unfortunate turn of event, Pura steps into the role … literally. She is now the model Pureza Mayriles! Basking in the promise of a better fortune plus a serendipitous love, little did Pura know that she has dragged herself into a life-threatening mess? Now running for their lives, Pura and Ruben has to detangle themselves from the dangers that faces them and how!