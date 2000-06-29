2000

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Action

Release Date

June 29th, 2000

Studio

Tribeca Productions

Rocky and Bullwinkle have been living off the finances made from the reruns of their cartoon show. Boris and Natasha somehow manage to crossover into reality and team up with Fearless Leader, an evil criminal turned media mogul with some evil plans up his sleeve. Rocky and Bullwinkle must stop the three of them before they wreak havoc.

Cast

Jason AlexanderBoris
Piper PeraboKaren Sympathy
Randy QuaidCappy von Trapment
Robert De NiroFearless Leader
Jonathan WintersWhoppa chopper pilot / Ohio cop with bullhorn / Old Jeb
June ForayRocky / Cartoon Natasha Fatale / Narrator's Mother

