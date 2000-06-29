The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle

Rocky and Bullwinkle have been living off the finances made from the reruns of their cartoon show. Boris and Natasha somehow manage to crossover into reality and team up with Fearless Leader, an evil criminal turned media mogul with some evil plans up his sleeve. Rocky and Bullwinkle must stop the three of them before they wreak havoc.
|Jason Alexander
|Boris
|Piper Perabo
|Karen Sympathy
|Randy Quaid
|Cappy von Trapment
|Robert De Niro
|Fearless Leader
|Jonathan Winters
|Whoppa chopper pilot / Ohio cop with bullhorn / Old Jeb
|June Foray
|Rocky / Cartoon Natasha Fatale / Narrator's Mother
View Full Cast >