Not Available

The Adventures of Seymore Butts

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    You see, it's like this...I've always has an obsession with butts! Maybe it's because my name is Seymore Butts, and I come from a long line of Butts. Or, maybe it's because there's nothing better then a butt. Or, maybe it's more fun to watch a pretty girl walking away from me because they can't see me drooling. Yeah, I drool, and my dick gets hard, and I play with myself. And now, I going to give you the chance to drool, and to get hard, and to play with yourself...Because I found a video camera and I'm going to take you on an adventure in Buttland!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images